Next Meeting Of CIS Heads Of State Scheduled For October 14, 2022 In Nur-Sultan

The next meeting of heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled for October 14, 2022 in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on Friday

"In the documents presented to the heads of state for signing, it is indicated that the next meeting of the Council of Heads of State is scheduled for October 14 of the next year in the city of Nur-Sultan," Lebedev told reporters.

In addition, the CIS executive secretary did not rule out the possibility of holding informal meetings between CIS leaders.

