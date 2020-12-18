UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Meeting Of CIS Leaders To Be Held On October 15 In Minsk - CIS Executive Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Next Meeting of CIS Leaders to Be Held on October 15 in Minsk - CIS Executive Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will be held on October 15, 2021, in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev said on Friday.

"The Republic of Belarus suggests holding the next meeting of the CIS leaders on October 15, 2021, in the city of Minsk," Lebedev said at online talks of the CIS leaders.

The offer was supported by CIS top-officials.

According to Lebedev, Belarus will hold chairmanship of the CIS in 2021, and Kazakhstan will act as a co-chair.

More Stories From World

