Next Meeting Of Contact Group On Donbas To Be Held In Minsk Oct 1 - DPR Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:36 PM

Next Meeting of Contact Group on Donbas to Be Held in Minsk Oct 1 - DPR Foreign Ministry

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Donbas will be held in Minsk on October 1, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Wednesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The next meeting of the Contact Group on Donbas will be held in Minsk on October 1, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Wednesday.

"The meeting of the Contact Group has ended. The next meeting in Minsk will be held on October 1, 2019," the ministry said in a statement.

