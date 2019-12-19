Next Meeting of Contact Group on Donbas to Be Held in Minsk Jan 16 - DPR Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The next meeting of the Contact Group on Donbas will be held in Minsk on January 16, 2020, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The meeting of the Contact Group has ended. The next meeting in Minsk will be held on January 16, 2020," it said.