UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Meeting Of Contact Group On Donbas To Be Held In Minsk Jan 16 - DPR Foreign Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

Next Meeting of Contact Group on Donbas to Be Held in Minsk Jan 16 - DPR Foreign Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The next meeting of the Contact Group on Donbas will be held in Minsk on January 16, 2020, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

"The meeting of the Contact Group has ended. The next meeting in Minsk will be held on January 16, 2020," it said.

Related Topics

Minsk Donetsk January 2020

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

56 minutes ago

US House Proceeds With Debates on Trump Impeachmen ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 700,000 displaced by east DR Congo violence ..

1 hour ago

PSA, Fiat Chrysler join to create world's fourth-l ..

1 hour ago

Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf ..

1 hour ago

Eating slowly may reduce hunger: study

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.