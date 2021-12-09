Next Meeting of Contact Group on Donbas to Take Place December 22 - DPR Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The next meeting of the contact group on Donbas will take place on December 22, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said in a statement.

The contact group held talks on Wednesday in the format of a video conference.

"The meeting of the contact group is over, the next meeting will be held on December 22," the ministry said.

The issue of resolving the situation in Donbas is being discussed, in particular, during meetings of the contact group, which since September 2014 has adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict in eastern Ukraine.