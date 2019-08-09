(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHOLPON ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, uniting heads of governments of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on October 25, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"We have agreed to hold the next meeting on October 25 in Moscow. It will be coupled with another important event, the meeting of the Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States Heads of Governments," Medvedev said at an expanded session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, held in Kyrgyzstan.

The Russian prime minister invited all those present at the session to take part in both events in Moscow.