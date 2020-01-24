Next Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission to Take Place in February - Borrell

(@imziishan)

The next meeting of the joint commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in February, EU High Representative on Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The next meeting of the joint commission on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held in February, EU High Representative on Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday.

Borrell remarked that despite the EU countries' decision to launch a JCPOA Dispute Resolution Mechanism, all of the participants confirmed that they were still interested in preserving the deal.

"Notwithstanding differences on modalities, there is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved.

The timeline is therefore extended. All agreed to pursue expert-level discussions addressing the concerns regarding nuclear implementation, as well as the wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and its re-imposition of sanctions, concerning which all JCPOA participants have expressed regret," Borrell said.

"The Joint Commission will review progress regularly. The next meeting will take place in February," the statement went on