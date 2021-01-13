Next Meeting Of Normandy Format Political Advisers Set For January 22 - Zelenskyy's Office
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The next meeting of the Normandy Four countries' leaders' advisers will be held on January 22, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
"At the moment, a break has been announced, the continuation of the meeting at the level of political advisers is on Friday, January 22," the statement says.