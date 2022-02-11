UrduPoint.com

Next Meeting Of Normandy Four Political Advisers Scheduled For March - German Cabinet

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Next Meeting of Normandy Four Political Advisers Scheduled for March - German Cabinet

The next meeting of policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four is scheduled to take place in March, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German cabinet, said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The next meeting of policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four is scheduled to take place in March, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German cabinet, said on Friday.

"The next meeting in this composition is tentatively agreed on for March, before that, negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group should be held," Hebestreit told reporters.

Normandy Four ministerial meetings are not expected before the talks of the advisers in March, Hebestreit said, noting that plans may change.

Related Topics

German March May Cabinet

Recent Stories

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion a ..

Ranveer Singh reveals secrets behind his fashion and fitness

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vacci ..

Pakistan sets another record of 2.24 million vaccinations

16 minutes ago
 Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

Who is the third wife of Aamir Liaqat Hussain?

23 minutes ago
 Judicious fund utilization top priority of governm ..

Judicious fund utilization top priority of government: Khichchi

4 minutes ago
 Man held with 400 kites

Man held with 400 kites

4 minutes ago
 Paris Eschewed Sanitary Protocols for Closer Dista ..

Paris Eschewed Sanitary Protocols for Closer Distance at Putin, Macron Meeting - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>