Next Meeting of Normandy Four Political Advisers Scheduled for March - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The next meeting of policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four is scheduled to take place in March, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German cabinet, said on Friday.

"The next meeting in this composition is tentatively agreed on for March, before that, negotiations of the Trilateral Contact Group should be held," Hebestreit told reporters.

Normandy Four ministerial meetings are not expected before the talks of the advisers in March, Hebestreit said, noting that plans may change.