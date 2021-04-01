Next Meeting of OPEC+, Monitoring Committee Scheduled for April 28 - OPEC

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for April 28, and a meeting of the monitoring committee will be held on the same day, OPEC said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for April 28, and a meeting of the monitoring committee will be held on the same day, OPEC said in a statement.

"The next meetings of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and OPEC and non-OPEC Ministers are scheduled for 28 April 2021," the statement says.