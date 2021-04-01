Next Meeting Of OPEC+, Monitoring Committee Scheduled For April 28 - OPEC
Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:28 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for April 28, and a meeting of the monitoring committee will be held on the same day, OPEC said in a statement.
