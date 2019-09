Next Meeting of OPEC+ Monitoring Committee to Be Held in Vienna on December 4 - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The next meting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held in Vienna on December 4, the OPEC said Thursday in a communique.

