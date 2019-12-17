UrduPoint.com
Next Meeting Of Russian, Japanese Governors To Take Place In 2020 - Russian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:57 PM

Next Meeting of Russian, Japanese Governors to Take Place in 2020 - Russian Lawmaker

The next meeting of the Russian-Japanese Council of Governors will take place next year, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The next meeting of the Russian-Japanese Council of Governors will take place next year, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Tuesday.

The council's previous meeting took place in May this year.

"This year a meeting of the Russian-Japanese Council of Governors took place for the first time in 10 years, with the direct involvement of the Federation Council. The next meeting is planned to take place in 2020. Our Japanese colleagues and we would like to make meetings in this format regular," Kosachev told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's press center.

At the Osaka summit in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to hold a year of interregional exchanges.

