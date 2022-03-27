UrduPoint.com

Next Meeting Of Russian, Ukrainian Delegations To Be Held In Istanbul - Erdogan's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 11:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) The next meeting of negotiating delegations of Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul, as such an agreement was reached during the talks between the presidents of Turkey and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said in a statement.

"During telephone talks, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that the next meeting of the negotiating teams of Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul," the office said.

>