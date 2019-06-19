UrduPoint.com
Next Meeting Of Trilateral Contact Group On Ukraine To Take Place On July 2 - DPR

The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region will be held on July 2 in Minsk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said in a statement on Wednesday

The contact group finished up its latest meeting in the Belarusian capital earlier in the day without agreements on a new truce and new date for the separation of forces in Stanytsia Luhanska.

"The meeting of the contact group ended. The next meeting in Minsk will be held on July 2, 2019," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Martin Sajdik, the special representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office in Ukraine and in the contact group, expressed hope that the parties would be able to agree new truce at the next meeting.

The conflict in Donbas started in 2014 when Kiev launched a military operation against the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics after they refused to recognize the new government that came to power in what they considered to be a coup. Despite the warring parties signing the Minsk peace accords in February 2015, the situation has remained tense, with both parties accusing each other of violating the terms of the ceasefire.

The contact group on Ukraine serves as one of the platforms aimed at facilitating conflict settlement along with the so-called Normandy Four, which comprises France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine.

