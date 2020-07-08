UrduPoint.com
Next Meeting Of Trilateral Contact Group To Be Held July 22 - DPR Foreign Ministry

Wed 08th July 2020

Next Meeting of Trilateral Contact Group to Be Held July 22 - DPR Foreign Ministry

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas crisis settlement will hold the next round of its negotiations on July 22, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Wednesday, after a video conference of the group.

"The talks of the Contact Group are over, the next meeting will be held on July 22," the DPR Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Trilateral Contact Group, comprised of representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, is one of the platforms working toward peace in Ukraine's east. Since September 2014, it has adopted three documents shaping steps toward de-escalation. However, sporadic fighting continues despite ceasefire agreements.

More Stories From World

