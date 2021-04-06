UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:37 PM

Next Meeting on JCPOA in Vienna to Be Held on Friday - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister

The next meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna will be held on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The next meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna will be held on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.

The in-person meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna on Tuesday.

There were no direct contacts between Tehran and Washington despite the presence of a delegation from the US.

"The negotiators will remain in Vienna and will hold another meeting on the JCPOA on Friday," Araghchi said, as quoted by Iran's Press tv channel.

Earlier in the day, the diplomat said that the first and the "most necessary" step to restore the deal is for Washington to lift sanctions against Tehran.

