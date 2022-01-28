Next Meeting on Syria in Astana Format May Take Place in Spring - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The next Astana format meeting on Syria may be held in spring, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Thursday.

"A high-level meeting, I think, (will be held) in spring," Vershinin said.

The Astana format meeting, initiated by Russia, Iran and Turkey, remains efficient and productive, the diplomat added.

Negotiations to resolve the Syrian war, which broke out in 2011, have been ongoing in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan since 2017 with the mediation of guarantor-states of the Astana format (after the former name of the city).

In January 2018, the Russian city of Sochi hosted a congress of the Syrian national dialogue, the first such attempt since the beginning of the conflict to bring together Syrian main political forces. The main result of the Congress was the decision to create a Constitutional Committee, which operates in Geneva and whose main task is to prepare constitutional reform in Syria.