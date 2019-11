Next Meeting on Syria Within Astana Format Expected to Occur in Early December - Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) SULTAN, November 18 (Sputnik) - The next meeting on Syria within the Astana framework will take place in Nur-Sultan in early December, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Monday.

The meeting was originally planned to take place in late October but was then postponed to mid-November.

"There are plans for early December," Tleuberdi told journalists.

He added that the Foreign Ministry was expecting official requests from Russia, Turkey, and Iran.