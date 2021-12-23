Next Meetings of Trilateral Contact Group to Be Held Jan 25-26 - LPR Foreign Ministry

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The next meetings of the working subgroups and the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas will take place on January 25-26, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) delegation said.

The Contact Group held talks on Wednesday in the format of a video conference.

"The next round of talks between the working groups and the Contact Group is scheduled for January 25 and 26," an LPR delegation spokesman told reporters.