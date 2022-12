Next Military Aid Package for Kiev to Include Additional Air Defense Capabilities - Kirby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The next military aid package for Ukraine is expected to include additional air defense capabilities, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"I think you could expect to see additional air defense capabilities in this," Kirby told a briefing.