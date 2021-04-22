Next NATO Summit to Be Held on June 14 in Brussels - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The next summit of NATO leaders will be held on June 14 in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced.

"I am pleased to announce that the next Summit of Allied leaders will take place on 14 June 2021 at NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium ...

We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia's aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China," Stoltenberg said in a press release.