PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said that the political advisers of the Normandy format countries had agreed to hold another meeting in two weeks in Berlin.

"(We agreed) to hold additional intrastate consultations ” both for Ukraine and other representatives of the Normandy format ” in order to meet in Berlin in two weeks and try to find solutions to all those problems that have not been resolved for seven years," Kozak said following the talks of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine).