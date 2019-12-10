UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Normandy Four Summit May Take Place In Berlin - Peskov

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:20 AM

Next Normandy Four Summit May Take Place in Berlin - Peskov

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The next summit of the Normandy Four on settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine may take place in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It seems to me, [it will take place] in Berlin," Peskov told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the conclusion of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on Monday that the next such event would take place within the next four months.

Related Topics

Ukraine Paris Berlin May Event

Recent Stories

New 40-minute residency service launched

4 hours ago

ASF 2019: Arab World’s unemployment rate is maj ..

4 hours ago

Al Dhafra Festival to showcase cultural and herita ..

5 hours ago

UAE is fully committed to noble values of toleranc ..

5 hours ago

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

6 hours ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.