Next Normandy Four Summit May Take Place in Berlin - Peskov

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The next summit of the Normandy Four on settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine may take place in Berlin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It seems to me, [it will take place] in Berlin," Peskov told reporters.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after the conclusion of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on Monday that the next such event would take place within the next four months.