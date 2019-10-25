UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Normandy Four Summit Shouldn't Be Used To Revise Minsk Agreements - Chizhov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:09 PM

Next Normandy Four Summit Shouldn't Be Used to Revise Minsk Agreements - Chizhov

The next summit of Normandy Four countries Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany is not an "opportunity to revise the Minsk agreements," but rather a chance to promote a political settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Vladimir Chizhov, the permanent representative of Russia to the European Union, told Sputnik in an interview

"Whenever it takes place, I see the summit as an opportunity to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine, but certainly not as an opportunity to revise the Minsk agreements, which some people evidently have at the back of their minds," Chizhov said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

The diplomat said he did not know when the summit would take place � "an event like this needs proper thorough preparation, which has yet to happen."

