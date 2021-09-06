UrduPoint.com

Next OneWeb Satellites To Launch From Baikonur On September 14 At 18:07 GMT - Source

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The next batch of British OneWeb communication satellites will lift off from the Baikonur cosmodrome atop Russia's Soyuz 2.1b rocket on September 14 at 18:07 GMT, a space industry source told Sputnik on Monday.

The last such launch took place on August 22, putting into orbit another 34 OneWeb satellites.

French company Arianespace reported at the time that the next launch is slated for September 14

"The launch is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. Moscow time [18:07 GMT]," the source said.

In June 2015, Russian space agency Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and Arianespace for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. In September 2020, OneWeb reduced the number of launches to 19, nine of which have already taken place.

The British company plans to have 648 satellites orbiting Earth, providing broadband internet access to everyone across the globe.

