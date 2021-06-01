Next OPEC+ Meeting Scheduled for July 1 - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The next meeting of the OPEC+ alliance is scheduled for July 1, OPEC said following the meeting held earlier in the day.

"The 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for 1 July 2021," the statement says.

The alliance also stressed the need to continue consultations and thorough monitoring of the market, as well as to hold monthly meetings of the relevant ministers of the OPEC and OPEC+ countries.