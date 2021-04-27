Next OPEC+ Meeting Scheduled for June 1 - Novak

The next OPEC+ meeting is scheduled for June 1, the alliance will consider the parameters of the deal for July-August, and will also discuss the fate of the agreement until the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

"The meeting will be ministerial on June 1 of this year. We will consider the level of production for July, August, and we will look at the overall situation until the end of the year," he said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.