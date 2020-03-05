Next OPEC Meeting to Take Place on June 9, Non-OPEC Ministerial Planned for June 10 - OPEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The next meeting of OPEC is set to take place on June 9 in Austria's Vienna, while the non-OPEC ministerial meeting is scheduled for June 10, the organization said in the press release on Thursday.

"The Conference confirmed that its next Ordinary Meeting will convene in Vienna, Austria, on 9 June 2020, and noted that September 2020 will mark the 60 Year Anniversary since the founding of OPEC in Baghdad in 1960," the press release said.

Moreover, the ninth OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting is scheduled for June 10.