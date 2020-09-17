Next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting on Oil Output Cuts Scheduled for October 19 - OPEC

The next meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has been set for October 19, while the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) will convene on October 15, OPEC said in a press release on Thursday

"The JMMC reiterated the critical importance of adhering to full conformity and compensating overproduced volumes as soon as possible ... The next meetings of the JTC and the JMMC are scheduled for 15 and 19 October 2020, respectively," OPEC said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the OPEC+ ministers met to discuss the compliance with the agreed quotas of oil production cuts amid market concerns about the chronic underperformance of some members.