Next OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Meeting Scheduled for June 18 - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) The next meeting of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will take place on June 18, the Azerbaijani Oil Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik on Saturday.

"[We] considered it appropriate to hold a monitoring committee meeting [JMMC] every month. The next meeting is scheduled for June 18," Aliyeva said.