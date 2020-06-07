UrduPoint.com
Next OPEC+ Monitoring Committee Meeting Scheduled For June 18 - Baku

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

The next meeting of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will take place on June 18, the Azerbaijani Oil Ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told Sputnik on Saturday

"[We] considered it appropriate to hold a monitoring committee meeting [JMMC] every month. The next meeting is scheduled for June 18," Aliyeva said.

