UrduPoint.com

Next OSCE Ministerial Meeting To Be Held In Poland's Lodz - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The next meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will be held in the Polish city of Lodz, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Next year's chairmanship will be held by Poland and the next meeting of foreign ministers will take place in Lodz" Lavrov said at the current 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm.

More Stories From World

