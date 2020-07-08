Next Political Consultations of Russia, African Union Troika to Be Held in 2021- Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The next political consultations of the foreign ministers of Russia and the African Union troika of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt and South Africa will be held in 2021, a joint statement adopted following the parties' online talks on Wednesday said.

"The Ministers agreed to hold the second annual Political Consultations of Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and the African Union 'Troika' Member-States in 2021," the joint statement reads.

During the consultations, the ministers also "expressed grave concern over COVID-19 ongoing spread of around the world and its consequences" and stressed the need to enhance global cooperation in fighting pandemics and outbreaks.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation confirmed Russia's willingness to continue its efforts to grant relevant assistance to the countries of the African continent fighting COVID-19 pandemic, both bilaterally and multilaterally," the statement said.

The parties emphasized the importance of "the principle of equality and self-identification of peoples" and unanimously condemned racism and xenophobia.

The ministers also confirmed that the second Russia-Africa summit will be held on the African continent in 2022.