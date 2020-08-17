Next President Needs to Rebuild Alliances With NATO at Core of US Foreign Policy - Clinton

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) As the next US president, Joe Biden needs to rebuild America's alliances, especially with NATO as the centerpiece of the nation's foreign policy, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told the Atlantic Council on Monday.

"The trans-Atlantic alliance should remain at the core of American foreign policy vision and objectives and I would hope that one of the first things internationally that a new administration does is to reaffirm the centrality of that Atlantic alliance," Clinton said.

NATO is needed to check Russia's global ambitions, especially in Eastern Europe, Clinton said.

In an election-themed presentation, Clinton expressed confidence that Biden would best Trump in the November 3 election, calling the contest a "moment of reckoning" for the United States. She went on to argue for a return to policies championed during the Obama administration.

Clinton called on the United States to immediately rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement jettisoned by President Donald Trump and re-open dialogue with Tehran, rejoin the Paris climate accord, re-engage in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts, resume US funding for the UN World Health Organization and for the Trump administration to drop overt hostility toward China.