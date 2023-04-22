UrduPoint.com

Next Prisoner Swap In Yemen Set To Start On May 15 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Next Prisoner Swap in Yemen Set to Start on May 15 - Authorities

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The next prisoner swap between the government forces and the Houthi rebels in Yemen will start on May 15 in accordance with the recently reached agreement, Yemeni Deputy Human Rights Minister Majed Fadail told Sputnik on Friday.

Last week, nearly 900 prisoners from both sides were released in the UN-brokered deal that was reached during talks in Switzerland in March. On Thursday, the Houthi rebels released 77 more pro-government prisoners, including several dozens of sick and elderly, in a move that was not part of the swap agreement, Yemeni media reported.

"In accordance with the prisoner exchange deal, which is still under implementation, the next round is set for May 15," Fadail said.

The exact number of prisoners to be swapped in the upcoming round has not yet been determined, the minister told Sputnik, although adding that "their number is not a problem, since any agreement on the issue is subject to implementation.

"

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels since 2014. The situation was exacerbated in March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with the internationally-recognized Yemeni government, began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis. The latter retaliated by attacking Saudi forces and firing missiles into Saudi Arabia. The war has exacted a heavy civilian toll and unleashed a humanitarian disaster on impoverished Yemen.

