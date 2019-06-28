UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Progress Spaceship Flight To ISS To Be Carried Out Under Super-Fast Scheme- Roscosmos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Next Progress Spaceship Flight to ISS to Be Carried Out Under Super-Fast Scheme- Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Russian Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft, which launch is scheduled for July 31, will fly to the International Space Station under super-fast three-hour scheme, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"Experts calculated that the Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft could fly to the ISS on July 31 using the super-fast scheme ” two turns around Earth, [which will take] three hours," Roscosmos said.

Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz and Progress cargo spacecraft fly to the ISS under a standard two-day scheme or a fast six-hour scheme. Two Progress spacecraft docked the ISS in July 2018 and April 2019 using a super-fast three-hour scheme.

Related Topics

Russia Progress April July 2018 2019 National University

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

33 minutes ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

33 minutes ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

33 minutes ago

UAE Purchasing Managersâ€™ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

50 minutes ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

45 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.