Next Progress Spaceship Flight to ISS to Be Carried Out Under Super-Fast Scheme- Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Russian Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft, which launch is scheduled for July 31, will fly to the International Space Station under super-fast three-hour scheme, the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"Experts calculated that the Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft could fly to the ISS on July 31 using the super-fast scheme ” two turns around Earth, [which will take] three hours," Roscosmos said.

Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz and Progress cargo spacecraft fly to the ISS under a standard two-day scheme or a fast six-hour scheme. Two Progress spacecraft docked the ISS in July 2018 and April 2019 using a super-fast three-hour scheme.