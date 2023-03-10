Next Rotation of IAEA Experts at ZNPP Scheduled for Early April - Rosenergoatom

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The next rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is scheduled for early April, but Kiev may disrupt the change of specialists, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, told Sputnik.

"Usually the rotation period is a month, plus or minus a few days. If you follow this schedule, then the rotation should occur in early April. We never had a problem with rotation before. There were problems with the last rotation. Accordingly, it is very difficult to say for sure whether there will be a rotation on time or they (Ukrainians) will again try to disrupt the shift," Karchaa said.