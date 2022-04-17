UrduPoint.com

Next Round Of Anti-Russia Sanctions Could Target, Banking, Energy - Von Der Leyen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 07:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the sixth round of Western sanctions against Russia will likely target Russia's banking and energy sectors.

"We are looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37% of the Russian banking sector. And, of course, there are energy issues," von der Leyen said in an interview with the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper, published on Sunday.

According to the head of the European Commission, the EU is working on "clever mechanisms" so that Russian oil can also be targeted with restrictions.

"The top priority is to shrink (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's revenues," Ursula von der Leyen said.

Last week, Western media reported that the European Union could consider imposing tariffs on Russian oil, instead of a straight ban, since some EU member states are resisting the idea of an oil embargo.

At the beginning of April, the European Union announced its fifth package of sanctions against Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine. The restrictive measures include a total ban on the purchase, import or transfer of coal and other solid fossil fuels to the EU if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia, starting from August 2022.

