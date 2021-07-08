UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Next Round of Astana Format Talks on Syria to Be Held Before End of 2021 - Joint Statement

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) - The next Astana Format meeting on Syria will be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan before the end of the year, the "Astana trio" of guarantor states consisting of Russia, Iran, and Turkey said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"Decided to convene the 17th International Meeting on Syria in the Astana format in Nur-Sultan before the end of 2021 taking into consideration the pandemic situation," the statement read.

The countries also decided during the latest round of the Syrian peace process in the Astana Format to hold the next Tripartite Summit in Iran as soon as conditions permit.

