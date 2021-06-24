Next Round of Astana Negotiations on Syria Scheduled for July 6-8 in Nur-Sultan - Military

The next round of the Astana-format negotiations on Syria will take place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan from July 6-8, Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy head of the Russian general staff's main operational directorate, announced

"We are actively working to settle the Syrian crisis within the Astana format. The next meeting will take place quite soon, from July 6-8 in the city of Nur-Sultan," Moskalik said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.