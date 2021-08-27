Next Round of Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Slated for September - EU Envoy

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The meeting of the chief negotiators within the framework of the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina dialogue to normalize relations between Serbia and the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo is scheduled for next month, the EU special representative for the Balkans, Miroslav Lajcak, said on Thursday.

"Today, I had substantive separate discussions with First Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo, Besnik Bislimi, and with the Director of the Serbian office for Kosovo, Petar Petkovic, about the preparations for the next Dialogue meeting on Chief negotiators-level in early September," Lajcak tweeted.

The previous meeting was held in July. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell took part in it.

According to Lajcak, the second EU-facilitated dialogue has ended with little progress.

Following the proclamation of independence of the autonomous Serbian province of Kosovo from the rest of the country in 2008, Belgrade and Pristina broke ties. In 2013, the EU-mediated negotiations to reconcile them began. However, the dialogue came to a standstill and was abandoned in favor of another normalization deal, brokered by the United States and signed by the parties last year. This also has not produced any tangible outcome. The EU initiated another dialogue process in March, but minor achievement has been recorded.