Next Round of Grain Deal Talks Scheduled Between Russian, UN Representatives - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Another round of grain deal consultations is scheduled between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and United Nations representatives Rebeca Grynspan and Martin Griffiths, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"It is planned to hold the next round of consultations between the Russian interdepartmental delegation involving Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, and UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development) Secretary-General Grynspan and UNOCHA (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) Head Griffiths," Zakharova said.