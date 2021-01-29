UrduPoint.com
Next Round Of Intra-Libyan Talks To Be Held In Geneva February 1-5 - UN

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:51 PM

A new round of the intra-Libyan negotiations will be held in Geneva from February 1-5, it will focus on the formation of a presidential council and candidates to the post of the prime minister, the United Nations Office at Geneva said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) A new round of the intra-Libyan negotiations will be held in Geneva from February 1-5, it will focus on the formation of a presidential council and candidates to the post of the prime minister, the United Nations Office at Geneva said.

"The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) will convene in Switzerland next week from 1 to 5 February 2021, with the facilitation of the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Stephanie Williams, and with the generous hospitality of the Swiss Federal Government. During the meeting, the LPDF will vote on the positions of a three-member Presidency Council and the Prime Minister in accordance with the roadmap adopted by the Forum in Tunis in mid-November," the UN office said in a statement.

A verification committee will also have to compile final lists of candidates to the Presidency Council from each region, and candidates for the post of the prime minister.

"This new interim, unified executive authority will be primarily tasked to lead Libya to national elections set for 24 December 2021 and to reunify state institutions," the statement read on.

