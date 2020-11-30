UrduPoint.com
Next Round Of Israel-Lebanon Border Talks Postponed: Military Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:09 PM

Next round of Israel-Lebanon border talks postponed: military source

A source with the Lebanese military said Monday it was informed that an upcoming round of border talks with Israel due this week had been postponed

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :A source with the Lebanese military said Monday it was informed that an upcoming round of border talks with Israel due this week had been postponed.

"We were officially informed of the postponing of the indirect round of negotiations," a military source told AFP, adding that the request was made by the US, which has been brokering the negotiations.

More Stories From World

