Next Round of JCPOA Negotiations to Start in Vienna This Week - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The next round of the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will start in Vienna this week, and it is difficult to predict their outcome, since a number of issues that are of fundamental importance for the United States and Iran remain unsolved, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

Vienna has been hosting negotiations of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA since April.

"The next round will definitely start this week, although not necessarily on Friday.

There are different assessment of prospects, since both the Iranian and the US side make quite restrained statements. This is due to the fact that a number of issues that are of fundamental importance for these two participants of the negotiations remain on the agenda. It is difficult to predict how things will develop, this is a thankless task," Ulyanov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the most important thing is that "there is will to strive for a successful completion of negotiations."

"We will see how long it takes," Ulyanov added.