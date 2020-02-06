Next Round of Libyan Political Talks Set for February 26 - UN Envoy

A fresh round of talks on the Libyan political settlement will start in Geneva on February 26, the United Nation's envoy for Libya said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A fresh round of talks on the Libyan political settlement will start in Geneva on February 26, the United Nation's envoy for Libya said on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that the 40 participants in the political dialogue will be here [in Geneva] for the start of the political dialogue on February 26," Ghassan Salame said at a UN-led meeting of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission.

He said that efforts to end the fighting in Libya made good progress in the last few days. Talks on economic cooperation between Libya's two rival administrations will enter a new phase this Sunday.

"The political track is a bit lagging because we are still waiting for the two chambers to select their representatives one of them has finished its job, the other is having some difficulty having its act together," Salame explained.