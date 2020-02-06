UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Round Of Libyan Political Talks Set For February 26 - UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:44 PM

Next Round of Libyan Political Talks Set for February 26 - UN Envoy

A fresh round of talks on the Libyan political settlement will start in Geneva on February 26, the United Nation's envoy for Libya said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) A fresh round of talks on the Libyan political settlement will start in Geneva on February 26, the United Nation's envoy for Libya said on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that the 40 participants in the political dialogue will be here [in Geneva] for the start of the political dialogue on February 26," Ghassan Salame said at a UN-led meeting of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission.

He said that efforts to end the fighting in Libya made good progress in the last few days. Talks on economic cooperation between Libya's two rival administrations will enter a new phase this Sunday.

"The political track is a bit lagging because we are still waiting for the two chambers to select their representatives one of them has finished its job, the other is having some difficulty having its act together," Salame explained.

Related Topics

Job Progress Geneva Libya February Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

45 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

45 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

60 minutes ago

Over 10,500 Doctors Arrive in Hubei Province to Fi ..

54 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals 21 food points

55 seconds ago

Prime Minister has firm belief in freedom of expre ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.