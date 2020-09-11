UrduPoint.com
Next Round Of Russia-France Consultations On Syria To Take Place On September 17 - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:26 PM

The next round of Russian-French consultations on Syria will take place on September 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The next round of Russian-French consultations on Syria will take place on September 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"One more round of Russian-French consultations on Syria is scheduled for September 17," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to her, on September 11, Russian-French interdepartmental delegations are discussing new challenges and threats. In addition, a meeting of the Russian-French working group on Libya is currently taking place in Moscow.

