Next Round of Russia-France Consultations on Syria to Take Place on September 17 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The next round of Russian-French consultations on Syria will take place on September 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

According to her, on September 11, Russian-French interdepartmental delegations are discussing new challenges and threats. In addition, a meeting of the Russian-French working group on Libya is currently taking place in Moscow.