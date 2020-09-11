- Home
- World
- News
- Next Round of Russia-France Consultations on Syria to Take Place on September 17 - Moscow
Next Round Of Russia-France Consultations On Syria To Take Place On September 17 - Moscow
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:26 PM
The next round of Russian-French consultations on Syria will take place on September 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The next round of Russian-French consultations on Syria will take place on September 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"One more round of Russian-French consultations on Syria is scheduled for September 17," Zakharova said at a briefing.
According to her, on September 11, Russian-French interdepartmental delegations are discussing new challenges and threats. In addition, a meeting of the Russian-French working group on Libya is currently taking place in Moscow.