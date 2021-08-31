Next Round of Russia-US Strategic Stability Talks Scheduled for September - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

The next round of strategic stability consultations between Russia and the United States will take place in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The next round of strategic stability consultations between Russia and the United States will take place in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Another round [of talks] will take place in September," the minister said during a meeting with cultural associations.

Lavrov also said that the US understands the inadmissibility of nuclear war, and they confirm this with their statements and during negotiations with Russia.

"I am sure we both are interested in finding a common ground," Lavrov said.

Moscow offers Washington to discuss all strategic weapons, both offensive and defensive, as sides may reach several treaties, Lavrov added.