Next Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee Talks to Last 1 Week - Co-Chair

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The government-nominated co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, which has just concluded its first round of talks, said Friday that the next round would be limited to a one-week period.

"Today we ended the first round. The second round starts in two weeks, on November 25, and that will be also for one week," Ahmad Kuzbari said at a press briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

The 150-member committee was inaugurated in Geneva on October 30, and is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution as part of a broader peace process that aims to end the eight-year war. The body consists of three sets of nominees appointed by the Syrian government, the opposition and the United Nations.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has described the talks as substantial, ranging from the separation of powers to the rule of law.