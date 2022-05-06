Next Round of Talks Between Transnistria, Moldova May be Held in Late May - PMR Leader

The next round of talks between Moldova and the breakaway state of Transnistria (PMR) may be held in late May, PMR President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Friday

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The next round of talks between Moldova and the breakaway state of Transnistria (PMR) may be held in late May, PMR President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Friday.

"Both the Moldovan and Transnistrian sides will sit down at the negotiating table at the end of May and continue the dialogue. I'm talking about cautious optimism," Krasnoselsky told reporters.

According to the PMR president, it is impossible to hold meetings in the 5+2 format, which includes Moldova and Transnistria as conflict sides, Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE as mediators, and the EU and the US as observers.

"The 5+2 format is frozen, two guarantors - Russia and Ukraine - are at war with each other. How can we put them at the negotiating table? Probably unthinkable today. It is necessary to develop contacts in the 1 + 1 format," Krasnoselsky said.