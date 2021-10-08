UrduPoint.com

Next Round Of Talks Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition To Start On October 15 - Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:00 AM

Next Round of Talks Between Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition to Start on October 15 - Lawmaker

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Venezuelan government and the opposition will resume the reconciliation talks on October 15, lawmaker and member of the government delegation Genesis Garvett said.

"On October 15," Garvett told President Nicolas Maduro, answering the question when the government delegation would return to Mexico to resume the negotiations as broadcast by the VTV channel.

Since August, Mexico City has witnessed three rounds of the reconciliation talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition. On August 13, the parties signed a memorandum to seek the resolution of the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Venezuela has long been suffering from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. A number of other nations, including Russia and China, have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

